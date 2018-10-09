James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt Coming To Sioux Falls

Music Legend James Taylor is coming to Sioux Falls!

Sweet Baby James and his All-Star Band will be joined by very special guest Bonnie Raitt at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Friday night, February 22, 2019. Tickets for this great show go on-sale Friday, October 19 at 10:00 AM at the KELOLAND Box Office or through Ticketmaster here .

Sing along with great James Taylor classics like 'Fire and Rain', 'You've Got a Friend', 'Carolina In My Mind' and so many more! Add 10-time Grammy Award winner Bonnie Raitt to the evening and it's a show you'll never forget!

Get your tickets beginning Friday Morning October 19th at 10:00 AM and we'll see you at the Denny Sanford premier Center for an evening of great music with James Taylor, his All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt!