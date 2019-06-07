James Bond out of Commission

I have been a fan of the James Bond movies dating back to Dr. No of the early 60's. Of course Sean Connery will always be the original James Bond to me, but I think of all the actors, I liked Roger Moore the best.

In my collection of vintage James Bond, I would say I am at about half Connery and half Moore. I also have the newest editions starring the latest of the James Bonds.

However, he's currently out of commission. Actor Daniel Craig underwent minor ankle surgery after he was injured in Jamaica while filming the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise.

Craig's Bond injuries are stacking up. He can add this one to the two teeth he lost while filming a stunt for Casino Royale in 2006; the fingertip he sliced off filming 2008's Quantum of Solace ; and the knee injury he got while filming a fight scene for 2015's Spectre .