It works out great that today is "National Live Creative Day," and we can take in some art from people who are doing just that.

On this day people are encouraged to let the world see their creativity, JAM Art & Supplies 4th Annual Sweet Art Show in Sioux Falls will be showcasing people doing just that.

From the event Facebook page: "Join us for the Fourth Annual Sweet Art Show - an art reception showcasing Sioux Falls artists as well as a fundraiser that will help further JAM Art & Supplies' mission of getting art supplies in the hands of local artists. Featured at the event will be a gourmet ice cream bar with delectable ice cream toppings and sweet hors-d'oeuvres. A cash bar will also be available. A free-will donation of $10 is suggested at the door."

The 4th Annual Sweet Art Show is tonight (September 14) at Icon Event Hall + Lounge from 5:30 PM till 8:30 PM.

The artists that will be spotlighted at tonight's 4th Annual Sweet Art Show:

Natalie Anderson

Sara Bainter

Steve Bormes

Hector Curriel

Angie Gillespie

Amber Hansen

Kayla Hathaway

Dylan Jacobson

Sam Lopez

Jennifer Miklos

Em Nguyen

Kaija Pedersen

Sandrea Thompson

Hannah Wendt

There is so much great art that never sees the light of day because of so many different personal fears.

Take in tonight's art show and be inspired to share your own work with the world, and help support the local art scene.

Icon Event Hall + Lounge is located at 402 North Main in Sioux Falls.

For more about JAM Art & Supplies and their events check out their Facebook page.