Jake Wieneke Scores First CFL Touchdown

At South Dakota State was catching all kinds of touchdowns and helping the Jacks light up the scoreboard during his tenure on the football team.

Now as he tries to make his impact felt in his professional career, he scored his first touchdown in the CFL on Saturday.

Wieneke scored the only TD for Montreal as they got smoked by Hamilton 41-10.

At SDSU, Wieneke was known for having tremendous hands and making spectacular catches.

He set records for SDSU in touchdowns, receiving yards and receptions all while finding himself second all time in FCS touchdowns at 59.

Prior to joining the CFL, Wieneke got a chance to go to camp with the Minnesota Vikings a year ago and even scored a touchdown for Minnesota during the pre season.