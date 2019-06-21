Jake Owen to Denny Sanford Premier Center

If you like to eat, thank a farmer or rancher! Chances are this weekend you are going to gather around the grill and chances are you're going to be consuming some beef! This EVENT coming to town is a way to high five our producers and to help out those less fortunate as well. It's a perfect combination! Here's how it works!

Jake Owen will play the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Jake Owen will be the headliner of the Sixth Annual Prime Time Gala & Concert Saturday, June 22, 2019. Along with the concert announcement, the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation pledged a $150,000 donation to Feeding South Dakota.

Recently added to the show, Jerrod Niemann will join the fun!

TICKET PRICES

$69.50, $49.50, $39.50 PUBLIC ON SALE DATE

Friday, March 29 @ 10:00 am

at KELOLAND Box Office,

online through

Get your friends together, buy some tickets and get out and have some fun with Jerrod Niemann, Jake Owen, and The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation.