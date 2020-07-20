Jake Odorizzi Out of Minnesota Twins Starting Position

Just three days before the shorten-season opener and the Minnesota Twins were to see one of their veterans on the mound for an intrasquad scrimmage. But due to tightness in his back pitcher Jake Odorizzi was a scratch. According to Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com, the right-hander was still able to play long toss without much issue.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says Odorizzi's condition is day to day. And that could likely have an effect on the starting rotation for the first week of the season. The top spot for the Twins on Opening Day will of course be Jose Berrios who was tabbed before Spring Training came to a halt.

Odorizzi is sitting in good company as starting pitchers go for Minnesota. Along with Berrios, the Twins can rotate Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, and Homer Bailey for vets. Looking at the rookies to get the nod are Devin Smeltzer, Randy Dobnak, and Lewis Thorpe.

After Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, the Twins will open the season taking on the Chicago White Sox this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The season home opener will be Tuesday, July 28 at Target Field against the St. Louis Cardinals.