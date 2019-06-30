Jake Odorizzi Joins Jorge Polanco on the AL All Star Team

The Minnesota Twins for sure have two All Stars in 2019 as now both Jake Odorizzi and Jorge Polanco have been selected to the All Star Game.

Odorizzi was selected on Sunday as the rest of the All Star team was announced on ESPN after a combination vote.

Polanco got the nod earlier in the week when the All Star starters were announced after the fan vote.

Odorizzi and Polanco will represent the Minnesota Twins on July 9 in Cleveland at Progressive Field.

The Minnesota Twins have to feel a little disappointed ever though they got two All Stars considering they are a first place team and have many deserving players.

Names like Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers all were deserving and we even saw Nelson Cruz and CJ Cron make it to the final fan vote.

Injuries could play a factor into other Twins being announced, but it could add even more individual motivation to help propel the Twins in the second half of the season.