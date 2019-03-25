Jake Lynott is transferring to Northwestern College from Augustana University to continue his football career.

Lynott spent one semester at Augie before deciding to transfer to the Northwestern Red Raiders.

According to KIWA Radio, Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarthy said, “We are thrilled to have Jake join our Red Raider football team, Jake is a gifted athlete who had a standout career in multiple sports at West Sioux. He possesses all of the traits you want in a football player; speed, strength, aggressiveness and a competitiveness to will a team to win. He is a great young man, leader and teammate who will make a positive impact on our team and campus over the next four years.”

I followed Lynott while he was at West Sioux High School in Hawarden, IA where my mom grew up and my grandparents once lived.

He was an amazing high school football player who tallied 49 career touchdowns and Northwestern football will be better because of his addition.