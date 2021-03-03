Jackrabbits/Coyotes Football Week-3

It still seems strange to have college football in the spring. But at least your teams are playing, right?

South Dakota State University will finally get to feel home turf under their feet this Saturday when they kick off against Western Illinois at 2:00 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. For the University of South Dakota, it will be another road trip. This time to Grand Forks for their second game of the season against North Dakota.

The Jackrabbits (1-1), playing in front of a limited number of fans on Saturday, is ranked eighth in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Western Illinois (0-1) is still looking for its first win.

As the Coyotes (1-0) ready for their game against the Fighting Hawks (2-0) it was released this week that USD returns in the national rankings at #20. It's been a long dry spell for South Dakota as they haven't won in North Dakota since 1985. On another interesting note, no current Coyotes have competed in Grand Forks.

South Dakota will have their season home opener on March 13 against Missouri State.