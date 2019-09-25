It’s Official. The Minnesota Twins are AL Central Champs

It is finally over.

The Minnesota Twins have captured the AL Central title in 2019.

Heading into the night, the Twins magic number was 2, so they had to win against Detroit and have Cleveland lose to the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota won 5-1 over the Tigers and the Indians fell 8-3 to the Tigers on Wednesday night.

Twins fans have to be ecstatic over yet another AL Central title, especially considering the length of time in between the last one and this one.

The last time the Twins won the AL Central was 2010, the year they opened up Target Field.

Now Minnesota will have to wait and see how the Houston Astros and New York Yankees finish the season to see who they play in the opening round.

Minnesota will get the team that has the second most wins in the AL while the AL leader in wins will get the Wild Card game winner.

Since Minnesota was able to clinch with still four games left in the season, it will allow them to set up their starters for their upcoming playoff series.

The regular season ends this Sunday and the playoffs will begin next week.