It’s Now Official: Meatless Burgers Coming to Sioux Falls

Before I get one single inch into this story, please let me speak my piece! A burger should have meat in it.

If you choose a vegetable sandwich or a jelly sandwich, knock yourself out. But a hamburger bun was invented for having a hamburger patty inside of it.

By the way, I'm a beer and burger kind of guy, and they are even messing with beer too. I'll get to that in a minute. But first, the burger issue.

On April 1st, Burger King introduced the Impossible Burger. A meatless burger to it's St. Louis customers. It was such a hit, they're soon going to roll it out nationally. Yes, that means we will have meatless burgers right here in Sioux Falls.

Don't bet on seeing any of my cattlemen friends or me chowing down on one. You will most definitely see me in Burger King, but I'll be attempting to get my mouth around a double Whopper.

Now for the beer. This summer, Bud Light is going to offer a Lemon Tea version of their beer. If you see me holding something in my hand while I'm standing on my back deck. That's called a long neck original flavor Bud. Don't mind the smoke, it's just beef sizzling on the grill.