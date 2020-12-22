As technology has evolved over the years, so have our options of interacting with Santa.

Years ago the only ways to communicate with St. Nicholas were to either drop him a hand-written letter at the North Pole or go see him in person when he came to a store near us.

Those 'snail mail' letters have now given way to e-mails and getting Santa on the telephone is now available as well.

But leave it to 2020 to take it to a whole new level.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of us get very familiar with Zoom calls as a part of our daily work life and now Santa is going virtual.

Budget Travel is reporting that the rental property giant Airbnb is hoping to turn the North Pole into one of their Online Experience hosts.

They're partnering with Santa Visits USA to offer a variety of virtual Santa related events this holiday season, including holiday-themed bedtime pajama parties, a visit with head elf, Buzz Twinkletoes, and even a murder mystery show with Mrs. Claus.

The additional opportunities to interact with children around the world is welcome news to the Fraternal Order of Real-Bearded Santas, which says nearly a third of their 'Santa's Helpers' weren't able to take part in in-person visits this year.

The new virtual options include other experiences like:

Virtual Visit and Story Time with Santa

Mama Claus Holiday Joy

Sign Language Santa

Meet Santa Claus in Lapland

Santa Storytime