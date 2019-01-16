We're always warning kids about the dangers of too much screen time. Well, according to a new report out on adults and screens, you might be shocked at the numbers.

The survey was conducted by contact lens maker CooperVision and found that we Americans spend 42% of our awake time... on a screen of some sort.

42%!

Our phones. Our laptops. Our tablets, TVs, and desktops at work. It all adds up to 7-thousand-946 hours , during the average person's lifetime.

The survey found we're also screen multi-taskers.

Half admit to taking breaks from the computer by checking our phones, and a quarter of us are on our phones at the same time we're watching TV.

