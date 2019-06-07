It’s National Donut Day

Today is a beautiful day. Possibly more beautiful than any other. Not because it's going to be warm and sunny, because it is national donut day.

National Donut Day was started in 1938 by the Salvation Army in Chicago as a fundraiser to help the poor during the Great Depression. Every year on June 7 the wonderful donut continues to be celebrated.

The South Dakota Retailers Association joined forces with the South Dakota Sheriffs

Association to give National Donut Day the recognition it deserves. Together nearly 400 donut distributing retailers partnered with 66 of South Dakota’s finest to celebrate this tasty treat.

“Great food brings communities together, and bakeries and donut shops are always local favorites,” said SDRA Exec. Dir. Nathan Sanderson. “Our Main Street businesses appreciate the service of our law enforcement officers and are excited to partner with them to recognize an area of mutual interest!”

If you're looking for donut deals, Walmart is giving away glazed donuts, as are other national chains that aren't in Sioux Falls. Locally Flyboy donuts has a special National Donut Day Dozen and the Royal Bake Shop in Centerville was taking preorders for their zebras, but if you want one now, call ahead to reserve them before you go pick them up.