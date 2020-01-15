It’s National Bagel Day!

Today is National Bagel Day, and it’s the perfect reason for you to start your day with a little bit of cream cheese!

National Bagel Day is being celebrated throughout the country including right here in Sioux Falls! Einstein Bros. Bagels is one establishment in the Sioux Falls area that is offering free bagels today to acknowledge this yummy day!

Bagels have always been one of my favorite things to eat for breakfast! But what bagel reigns supreme? Well, according to Ranker, the most popular bagel is the Everything bagel followed by the plain bagel and the cinnamon raisin bagel.

I love blueberry bagels so I am surprised that it's not in the top 3 on the Ranker's poll. In my opinion, chocolate chip bagels should also be included in this list! I'm sure Einstein Bros. Bagels will be able to provide your bagel of choice for FREE!

What is your favorite bagel?

Source: Ranker