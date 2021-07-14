It’s Everything Dutch July 15-17 At The Edgerton Dutch Festival

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, it's back!

It's going to be wooden shoes and windmills in Edgerton, Minnesota this weekend, July 15, 16 & 17. The 71st Edgerton Dutch Festival is three days (and nights) of small-town fun.

One of the warmest memories I have from my "growing up" days was the Dutch Festival. So many of the fantastic small towns around the Sioux Empire celebrate their community and heritage and Edgerton is one of them.

Get our free mobile app

Why a "Dutch" Festival? Well, if you have to ask, you must be new to the area. We are a Dutch community...you'll find lots of folks whose last name starts with "Van", "Van't", "Vander" and....well, you get the idea. Back in my high school days, I was a proud Edgerton "Flying Dutchman". In the words of my dear departed Grandmother, "You ain't much if you ain't Dutch". She smiled when she said it.

And the Dutch Festival has it all. Inflatables, parade, food trucks, ballgames, a Friday night Bullride, Friday night fireworks, Hairball on Saturday night, plus fishing contest, crafts and so much more. Check out the full schedule here.

So if you happen to be in the area, you know, say around Leota, Trosky, Pipestone, Luverne, Chandler...head on over to Edgerton and be Dutch for a day.