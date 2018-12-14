It’s Christmas Fun All This Weekend at the Western Mall

If the 40 degree temps in December have taken you out of the Christmas spirit, the folks at the Western Mall would like to try to put you back into the Christmas mood again this weekend.

The Western Mall is hosting a weekend of Christmas fun for the entire family on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (December 14-16) to help support Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Make-A-Wish specializes in helping to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This weekend, Make-A-Wish, together with the Western Mall, want to specialize in creating a little Christmas fun for the people of the Sioux Empire.

As KSFY TV reports , the fun begins Friday night, from 6:00-8:00 PM when Santa himself will appear at the main mall office. Volunteers will be happy to use your cell phones or cameras to take pics of you and your family with Jolly Old Saint Nick. They will also be accepting free will donations for Make-A-Wish South Dakota at that time.

The fun continues Saturday when the 501st Legion will have characters present near center court of the Western Mall from 6 PM to 8 PM. Also, employees of the Westmall 7 Theaters will be handing out early Christmas presents of passes starting at 5:30 PM while supplies last.

The Western Mall weekend of Christmas fun concludes on Sunday with a performance by the gang at Reach Literacy from 6 PM to 8 PM.

And don't forget, the Christmas at the Western Mall light show runs nightly from 5:30 until 9:30 PM in the center court through New Year’s Day.

Source: KSFY TV