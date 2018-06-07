Science fairs were always a big deal in our house when I was a kid. Our parents were medical people and I think my dad (a psychiatrist) was hoping one of us would become a doctor. So these school events were important; to them anyway.

A science fair project I did on leukemia, has had a lasting impact on my life. It led to a life-long empathy for cancer victims and a huge interest in cancer research and treatment.

The reason I bring this up is because Sanford is hosting its 7th Annual "It's All About Science" Festival this Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sanford Research Center, 2301 E. 60th Street North, here in Sioux Falls. It is an absolutely free celebration and exploration of all things science, technology, engineering and mathematics (the STEM subjects) for children and adults of all ages!

You'll find tons of hands-on activities, demonstrations and exhibits from groups, educators, and STEM industries. Sanford Research Promise will even have an exhibit experimenting with Skittles! "Science Steve" and the "Bubbleology" guy are back this year too, plus horse-drawn wagon rides from McCrossan Boys Ranch and so much more! Of course, there will be food vendors, so you'll be able to buy beverages, lunch and snacks too.

Maybe you have a future Einstein, astronaut, or Bill Gates, leaving a mess in the kitchen right now, who would love this festival and I bet you will too!

For more information about this fantastic family event, festival applications or to find out how to become a sponsor or volunteer, check out It's All About Science online and on Facebook . Then, put on your thinking cap and enjoy!

