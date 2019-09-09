Townsquare Media – Sioux Falls, South Dakota – United States

Description:

Provide technical and administrative support for multiple local networks, using a variety of application software and networking hardware. Maintain adequate knowledge and skills of existing software and hardware to maximize the efficiency of the network and users' utilization of them. Provide documentation for current systems and evaluate new systems for increased productivity and efficiency. This position functions from the corporate headquarters of a multi-site network and reports to IT executive management.

Responsibilities:

· White Glove Executive Technical Support

· Maintain system administration

· Software & hardware specification, estimating, ordering, acquisition and installation

· Monitoring of critical network components

· Respond to operational issues

· Troubleshoot complex issues/problems requiring broad product/infrastructure knowledge

· Provide level 1 and 2 support for system administration

· Support of all network, workstation, server, and procedure standards

· Support design and engineering of disaster recovery and high availability solutions

· Assist Engineer in maintaining station operation through preventative and corrective maintenance.

· Assist Engineer with installing and performing maintenance on broadcast consoles, audio routers, recording equipment, microphones, digital audio systems, transmitters, antennas, control systems, remote equipment, etc.

· Help maintain EAS and transmitter logs in compliance with FCC requirements.

Qualifications:

· Three or more years progressively responsible for system implementation and support of Windows-based infrastructures

· Three or more years of server virtualization support

· Detailed understanding of telecommunication capabilities, software, and hardware integration

· Possess excellent verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills

· Work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

· Ability to interface with all levels of associates, including executives

· Ability to work independently

· Strong organizational and flexibility skills in a team-oriented environment

· Must be willing to provide support in a 7 x 24 environment

Education:

BA or BS in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent work experience.

Technical Experience:

Required:

o Windows Server administration

o Windows Client support

o Remote Desktop Services

o Apple Mac and iOS support

o Google and Android support

Beneficial Experience:

o Office 365

o Cisco IOS, switching & routing

o VMware vSphere

o Active Directory

o Microsoft SQL Server

o ShoreTel VoIP systems

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

