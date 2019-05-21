It Sano-‘d in Los Angeles, Minnesota Twins Win

With eleven wins in the past 15 games the Minnesota Twins have been power hitters scoring 99 runs. Those are some impressive numbers.

And Monday night in the second series of a west coast trip the Twins beat the LA Angels 3-1.

Playing without the bats of Nelson Cruz, Mitch Garver, C.J. Cron or Jonathan Schoop it was up to the Twins returning star Miguel Sano whose two-run homer in the 8th inning broke the tie. Sano just returned to the lineup after missing the entire spring training season and then in rehab assignments.

Jake Odorizzi throwing smoke in five scoreless innings for the win held the Angels to only three hits in this game. According to Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com , Odorizzi has not been scored upon in four of his last five starts.

Tonight Michael Pineda pitches in game-two beginning at 9:07 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.