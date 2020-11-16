It Aint Easy Being Green Bay, But They Just Keep Winning

Things have certainly not come easy for the Green Bay Packers, but they just keep winning and Sunday was no different.

You would think a matchup against the 1-7 Jacksonville Jaguars would be a cake walk for a team the caliber of Green Bay but it turned out to be a tough fought game all afternoon.

Green Bay jumped out to a 17-10 lead at the half, but their offense sputtered all second half and a late defensive stand helped the Packers defeat the Jaguars 24-10.

The Packers have experienced a lot of adversity this year with the ongoing pandemic, a ton of injuries and limitations with the weapons at the wide receiver positive outside Devante Adams.

Sunday was another prime example of Green Bay winning in unique ways but still finding the way to win regardless of the circumstances.

Up next the Green Bay Packers will travel on the road to face off against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

Green Bay improved to 7-2 with their win over Jacksonville and will look to continue to hold their distance from the rest of their NFC North foes as they sit in first place in their division.

