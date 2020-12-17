Is Your Name on the List of the Most Injury-Prone People?

This time of the year, we're all looking for our names on one of two very important lists - the naughty list or the nice list.

Where you end up will greatly impact exactly how happy your holidays are.

But in 2020, there's a new list you might want to pay close attention to - especially if you share one of the 20 first names that made the rankings.

BestLife has published a new report from Uplift Legal Funding, which breaks down which first names appear most frequently in personal injury lawsuits associated with accidents that happen in public, at home, or in the workplace.

It turns out that names beginning with B, D, K, and M have it especially bad. They make up half of the top ten most injury-prone men's and women's names:

MOST INJURY-PRONE MEN'S NAMES (Uplift Legal Funding)

Kyle Blake Brian Ryan Daniel Mark Bob Samuel William James

MOST INJURY-PRONE WOMEN'S NAMES (Uplift Legal Funding)

Hailey Taylor Linda Barbara Kimberley Mary Angela Deborah Gabrielle Louise

The research also found that women are 37 percent more likely to suffer an injury by falling, but that guys 23 percent more likely to have an accident in the home.