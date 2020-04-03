Is Your Kitchen Your New Office? Here Are Home Office Tips

It's tough being a working parent. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the situation has become even more difficult for working parents.

To continue practicing social distancing, most companies are mandating their employees work remotely from home. Individuals with children are now working from home while their kids are at home engaging in e-learning activities. Working parents who are navigating this new normal for the first time should not despair. Seasoned remote workers have offered pointers to help keep your personal and work life separate while you're working from home.

In order to still act like a professional at home, Good Morning America provides eight resourceful tips from a mother of two, Emily Lakdawalla. Emily has been working remotely from home for the past 15 years. This is how she literally does it all.

Set Boundaries Between Your Home Life and Work

Having access to the internet and emails is what makes working from home possible for most. However, you have to know when to silence those emails and notifications from your company. Communicate to your office when you need to sign-off for the day once you've completed your tasks.

Let Your Partner, Roommate, Children, and Parents Know When You're "In The Office"

It's smart to have a universal signal that you're working. This could be as simple as closing the door or even silencing your personal phone until a break.

Know Your Distractions

Some might use the TV or music just as background noise to keep them focused. But if you're someone who's going to watch television while you're working, I would move to a different location in the house.

Make Lists For Everything

I document every task I need to complete each day. It helps me stay organized and focused. Creating a list can also hold you accountable for your duties while you're working at home.

Avoid 'Quicksand Activities' (Distracting Chores)

According to the article from Good Morning America, " 'Quicksand activities' are things that will suck you in and you’ll never get out and then you’ll never get anything done during the day." Being on social media and doing dishes could be a distraction.

Take A Lunch Break

Some people might skip lunch in order to be finished with work early. However, you need to allow yourself to take a break to relax.

Be Active

Most people get their daily steps from walking to work each day. One way to make up these steps is by allowing yourself to exercise. Exercising is also a great way to relieve stress.

Finally, Relax At The End of Your Day

People never make time for themselves, but this is important when you're working from home. This is the time to step away from your computer. You need to reward yourself!

I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but we are all in this together. We will overcome this crisis and enjoy much brighter days down the road!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app