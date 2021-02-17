Is Your Doodle Good Enough for Google?

The annual art contest Doodle 4 Google features the talents of kids in grades K-12 showing off their artistic side and have their Doodle featured on the home page of Google, plus be awarded scholarships.

If you doodled as a kid you were most likely bored, lost in thought, or just didn't care about something. Today when a kid doodles it's for a purpose. To show how talented they are and to compete for a scholarship. This year the National winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school. Oh, and of course have their winning doodle displayed on Google.com for a day.

If you go to Google.com every day you will see on the home page a doodle. Mouse over the doodle or click on it to learn more about it. Ever since 2008 Google has been showing off the spectacular talents of young artists. And South Dakota has had several entrants.

Bria Neff is an aspiring artist and in 2017 she was South Dakota's winner with her Doodle 4 Google entry of Wild and Free, which was her interpretation of endangered animals. Just take a look at what this young girl has accomplished in the last few years.

Entries will be accepted until Friday, February 26.