Is trick or treating canceled in Sioux Falls?

I can't count how many times I have been asked that question by other parents not only in Sioux Falls but also in the city of Hartford where I live.

If you have kids, you have probably had some similar conversations with others at work, other parents, or your significant other.

The answer to the question is NO, trick or treating isn't canceled in Sioux Falls, but that doesn't mean things are going to look normal in neighborhoods across the city.

We have seen events affected across the region for what normally can be a week worth of festivities but some have been able to move forward.

Downtown Sioux Falls had their trick or treat event last Sunday and the Trick or Treat Trail Run will take place with other activities for kids on Halloween.

I have three boys under the age of 5 and trying to get creative for Halloween during a pandemic isn't easy.

We have seen some very interesting contraptions revealed over the last few weeks with people figuring out all kinds of ways to deliver candy to the kids without having to have the normal contact we do on Halloween.

The CDC acknowledges that people are going to trick or treat in places where it is allowed, but also has some suggestions to do so in the safest way possible to avoid spreading COVID-19 and Influenza.

The complete list of recommendations from the CDC can be found here and includes but is not limited to avoiding direct contact with trick or treaters, giving away candy outside, having individual bags, washing your hands, and wearing a mask.

The CDC also specifically clarifies a Halloween mask is not a substitute for the mask you are wearing to protect others and should be worn under any costumes.

We all know 2020 is completely different than anything we have seen before and even though Halloween is going to look different, it is nice to have something instead of nothing especially considering how this virus continues to wreak havoc on our state and country.

So if you are out and about in Sioux Falls or any of the neighboring communities, remember to be respectful and to have some fun!