Is This the Most Popular Easter Recipe in South Dakota?

I love Taste of Home. There, I said it! I love the magazine, the website, the live cooking demos they've done in the area, (one of which, I was honored to co-host). I have made many casseroles, breads, cakes, slow-cooker items and so much more from their roster of millions of delicious recipes.

So when I came across a recent article revealing "The Most Popular Easter Recipe in Every State" I excitedly scrolled down as quickly as possible to the South Dakota entry (as I do with almost any "best of in every state, article") and was surprised to find a recipe from a dear friend.

What according to Taste of Home is the "Most Popular Easter Recipe in South Dakota"? It is Apple-Rhubarb Bread, created by Sioux Falls' very own Linda Tom. Linda has won so many baking and cooking awards that we've lost track.

Her delightful recipe was one of her mother's best and she shared it with Taste of Home fans like me.

Now the statement that it is the "most popular Easter recipe in South Dakota" is probably debatable, but I'm going to go with it because I know Linda. I know that her Christmas Jam has become a holiday tradition in our family. I know that she should be selling her goodies somewhere.

Armed with all this knowledge, I'm going on a hunt for rhubarb. Happy Easter!