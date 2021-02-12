Is this the Cheapest House for Sale in Sioux Falls?

When it comes to buying a house, most of us like to dream big. But what about dreaming cheap?

If you're looking for one of the most affordable homes in the Sioux Falls market, this home may be for you. According to the real estate site, Zillow, this is the cheapest home for sale in the Sioux Falls metropolitan area at this time.

Located in the heart of the city, at 600 E. 14th St, this home appears to have some concerns if you're a potential homeowner, but also, there appear to be some benefits as well.

Get our free mobile app

This house, located on the Beadle Greenway has been on the market a number of times over the years now. In fact, according to Zillow's listing, it was most recently listed in January of this year, and before that, five years prior, in January of 2016. Before that, it was sold for $32,000 back in 2005.

Some of the plus sides to owning this house? The property could also be used for its rental potential. Zillow estimates its rental value at $595.00 per month. With such an investment made on the home initially, you'd most likely get your investment back fairly quickly.

Another positive is the home is relatively close to schools, which always helps families.

As for how many bedrooms/bathrooms and what condition the home is in, none of that information is listed, which is certainly troublesome. But if you're looking for a low-risk investment, or want a fixer-upper, this could be the place for you!

For more information on this property and others, check out Zillow's website.

Story Source: Zillow