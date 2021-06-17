Is This South Dakota’s Best Beach?

The state of South Dakota is home to a lot of fun and beautiful places to visit. One thing it's not particularly known for is its beaches. But look closer and you'll find some hidden gems sprinkled across the state.

Earlier this month, Only In Your State highlighted this southern South Dakota park and beach. Take a look at what makes it so special and why you might just want to add it to your vacation list this summer.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota's Best Beach?

Story Source: Only In Your State