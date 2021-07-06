Is This Really Where You Find The Best Chicken In South Dakota?

Nestled in among South Dakota cities Dalesburg, Wynot, and Gayville is a little town called Meckling. Meckling is about 65 miles southwest of Sioux Falls.

Meckling has a population of around 227 as of the 2019 census. In this town that boasts “We are too small to have a town drunk, so we all take turns” you will find Toby's Lounge.

And folks all over rave about Toby's Lounge chicken. And Toby's proudly posts they have been “Giving you the bird since 1971”.

Toby's Lounge's Facebook page states that they opened in Meckling, SD in 1971. Toby & his brother, Verlyn opened the business on Hwy 50 between Yankton and Vermillion.

Toby's proclaims to be “the king of broasted chicken & seafood” for over 50 years now.

Toby (Clark Stanley Larson) passed away in June 2007, but his family has carried on his chicken legend.

People have told them “they drive 2-3 hours just to have the family gather at Toby's, and people that have moved away to California, Arizona & such still make it a point to come in and have dinner while back in South Dakota.”

One reviewer posted on Trip Advisor...”Toby's does chicken- that's it. No menu. You can order pretty much any part of the chicken you want with either broasted potatoes or french fries. And here's what you'll get- the BEST broasted chicken around with great french fries or hand-cut broasted potatoes, a good "horseraddishy" cole slaw and a bun. You can order some good ol' midwestern fried cheese curds for an appetizer. That's it kids! That's what Toby's does, they do it better than anybody else, and they've been doing it for years! Full bar.”