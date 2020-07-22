Is This Really The Right Way To Eat A Hot Dog?

Today, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, is National Hot Dog Day. National Hot Dog Day varies year to year. It's usually the 3rd Wednesday of July but for some reason in 2020 it falls on the 4th Wednesday of the month.

Who doesn't love a good Hot Dog? It's all American food. You know...baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie. So how do you like to eat your hot dog? Are you eating it the “Right” way? Yes...it appears there is the right way to eat a wiener.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, there is indeed a proper way to eat a hot dog. They say:

“Because hot dogs are such casual foods, you should never use a fork and knife. Instead, always use your hands for any hot dog on a bun. While you're at it, make sure you take no more than five bites to finish your frank (although seven is acceptable for foot-longs). Make sure you eat every part of the hot dog, including any leftover parts of the bun. And make sure your beverage of choice doesn't outshine the food. Wine shouldn't be paired with hot dogs. Instead, opt for beer, soda, lemonade, iced tea … really, anything that doesn't clash with your non-ketchup topping.”

How about that? Turns out I've been spot on feasting on my frankfurters!