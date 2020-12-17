Is This Really The ‘Most Popular’ South Dakota Christmas Dessert?

Getty Images

Do you have a favorite Christmas Treat you look forward to every Holiday season? There are so many fantastically delicious Christmas Cookies, Candies, Cakes, etc.

Zippia came out with a list of 'Favorite Christmas Treats' for every state. It claims that the 'Sugar Cookie' is the favorite in South Dakota. Really? I mean, I love me some Sugar Cookies all right. But there are so many others I'd grab first off a variety platter first. How about you?

Here are some of the 'Favorite Christmas Treats' from some other states around South Dakota:

  • Minnesota – Peppermint Kiss
  • North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
  • Iowa – Oreo Balls
  • Nebraska – York Peppermint Pattie
  • Wisconsin – Andes Peppermint
  • Wyoming – Egg Nog
  • Montana - Yule Log Cake

I found some of these choices very interesting in that I had no idea things like York Peppermint Patties and Andes Peppermints were considered 'Christmas Treats'. What do you think? You can see a full list at Zippia.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: South Dakota Cristmas Treat
Categories: App Exclusive Content, Articles, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top