Is This Really The ‘Most Popular’ South Dakota Christmas Dessert?
Do you have a favorite Christmas Treat you look forward to every Holiday season? There are so many fantastically delicious Christmas Cookies, Candies, Cakes, etc.
Zippia came out with a list of 'Favorite Christmas Treats' for every state. It claims that the 'Sugar Cookie' is the favorite in South Dakota. Really? I mean, I love me some Sugar Cookies all right. But there are so many others I'd grab first off a variety platter first. How about you?
Here are some of the 'Favorite Christmas Treats' from some other states around South Dakota:
- Minnesota – Peppermint Kiss
- North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Iowa – Oreo Balls
- Nebraska – York Peppermint Pattie
- Wisconsin – Andes Peppermint
- Wyoming – Egg Nog
- Montana - Yule Log Cake
I found some of these choices very interesting in that I had no idea things like York Peppermint Patties and Andes Peppermints were considered 'Christmas Treats'. What do you think? You can see a full list at Zippia.com.