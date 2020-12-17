Is This Really The ‘Most Popular’ South Dakota Christmas Dessert?

Do you have a favorite Christmas Treat you look forward to every Holiday season? There are so many fantastically delicious Christmas Cookies, Candies, Cakes, etc.

Zippia came out with a list of 'Favorite Christmas Treats' for every state. It claims that the 'Sugar Cookie' is the favorite in South Dakota. Really? I mean, I love me some Sugar Cookies all right. But there are so many others I'd grab first off a variety platter first. How about you?

Here are some of the 'Favorite Christmas Treats' from some other states around South Dakota:

Minnesota – Peppermint Kiss

North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Iowa – Oreo Balls

Nebraska – York Peppermint Pattie

Wisconsin – Andes Peppermint

Wyoming – Egg Nog

Montana - Yule Log Cake

I found some of these choices very interesting in that I had no idea things like York Peppermint Patties and Andes Peppermints were considered 'Christmas Treats'. What do you think? You can see a full list at Zippia.com.