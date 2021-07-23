Is This Really South Dakota’s Coolest Small Town?

I'm going to be very honest, I have never stopped in this town. I have lived in South Dakota for what seems like, forever, but I'm usually driving past it on I-90 for a rendevous with family in Montana.

I know people's opinions vary greatly, so I'll also tell you that I wasn't the one who made the judgment on the coolest South Dakota small town.

Far & Wide is a travel and leisure website that culls information from numerous sources including The Travel Channel, Reader's Digest, Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, and U.S. News & World Report.

Get our free mobile app

After considering input from their own sources and all of these, they've concluded that Spearfish is the coolest small town in South Dakota.

The reasons aren't hard to understand. Spearfish is a year-round paradise for outdoor lovers and adventurers. Especially when you consider all of the natural wonders that are only short driving distances from the town.

The Badlands which are about an hour and a half from Spearfish, contain some of the most interesting and beautiful vistas in the country, abundant wildlife, amazing fossil beds, and more.

Devil's Tower is an extraordinary geologic formation that allows climbing, but will mostly hypnotize you with its otherworldly appearance ( just ask anyone who has ever seen "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"!). It is only an hour away from Spearfish.

Hiking, biking, geocaching, swimming, photography, birding, skiing, snowshoeing...the list of activities goes on forever!

Not to mention Black Hills State University is there. Around 40 eateries offering everything from local and good old American cuisine to Italian, Chinese, Indian, and Mexican food, are all packed into this small town.

You can also explore multiple arts and historic venues from museums to monuments, including Mount Rushmore, the Crazy Horse Memorial, a National Historic Fish Hatchery, and High Plains Western Heritage Center, among others.

When you add it all up, Spearfish is not a bad choice for "The Coolest Small Town in South Dakota", is it? I guess next time I'm heading west on I-90, I will slow down, stop, and explore.

Source: Far & Wide