Is There a Problem Officer?

A State Patrol officer in Wisconsin must have been doing a double-take with this stunt. She spotted a Toyota Corolla with a Polaris snowmobile strapped down on its roof.

First question: how did they get the sled on the roof?

The trooper pulled the Corolla over because the sled was "over-width" as it was extending out from both sides of the car.

A tweet from Wisconsin DOT said, "Folks, don't try this at home. This isn't a safe way to transport a snowmobile. If you're transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck."

Second question: did these guys not know someone with a pickup truck?

According to Minneapolis Star Tribune, the driver just bought the sled and was driving it to a friend's house to show him.

Third question: wouldn't it have been easier to just have the friend come over?

The trooper was cool about the whole thing, giving the driver a warning on the sled, telling him to "just turn around and drive home."

However, the driver didn't get away scot-free, he was cited for not wearing a seatbelt.