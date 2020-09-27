Is the Vikings Season Over After Just 3 Games?

Is the Minnesota Vikings season over after just three games into the 2020 season?

It may seem like a silly question only three games into the season but when you are 0-3 and have lost every way possible, it is a question that is being asked by fans.

That is the position the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in after a 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Minnesota lost their first game of the season trying to play catchup after getting torched by Aaron Rodgers through the air.

They followed that up with a lackluster performance that saw their offense look dismal against the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday, they blew a big lead to the Titans and completed the trifecta of ways to lose a game.

At one point the Vikings were up 24-12 and seemingly on to their first victory, but just as the Bills are notorious for circling the wagons, the Vikings are pretty good at it too in 2020.

The loss spoiled a big day from rookie Justin Jefferson who had a coming-out party for the Vikings on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins has to take care of the football better, the secondary has to improve, the offensive line needs to be more connected and the defense must be as good as ever the rest of the season if the Vikings have any hope of turning this season around.

The Minnesota Vikings will now face opponents on the road the next two weeks with contests in Houston next week and Seattle the following week.

If they continue to play like they have, they could be staring down a 0-5 start to the 2020 campaign and the answer would then be yes, the season is over.