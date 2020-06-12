Is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Still On for 2020? Yes!

The million-dollar question for motorcycle and traveling enthusiasts in the summer of 2020 is this: Is the Sturgis motorcycle rally still on? The short answer is yes. Riders will show up for the 80th anniversary of the legendary event and one of the crown jewels for a South Dakota summer.

However, the clear answer gets a little murky when the Sturgis City Council decides to have a vote on June 15th to give the official go-ahead. Don't worry about the outcome of that vote. According to an official Buffalo Chip press release, "no one owns the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been an event built by bikers for bikers. So as long as the riders want to come, the 80th Sturgis Rally is on for 2020. The Black Hills region and countless area businesses will be hosting the event, just as they’ve done for 79 years."

The short answer: The City of Sturgis is not the organizer of the rally and therefore cannot cancel the event or stop you from coming.

Already over 50 businesses have committed to being open with more to follow as South Dakota is open for business.

The Buffalo Chip is not the only camping facility ready to rev and roll. Updates form other campgrounds include:

Glencoe Camp Resort – Moving forward as planned.​

Pappy Hoel Campground – Moving forward as planned​.

City of Sturgis – Moving forward as planned.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod “Woody” Woodruff is releasing weekly videos to keep fans updated on all activities. See them here.

We get it. The pandemic has everyone concerned about large gatherings, but on a motorcycle, you're about as "social distanced" as you can get. Here are a few rider tips to enjoy the 2020 Sturgis Rally safely.

So, here's to revving it up, hitting the Black Hills on some sweet iron, and letting 2020 know that even though it dealt us a pretty shitty hand to start the year, we're here for a great party. In fact, we can't think of better therapy than the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

I also believe that the way 2020 has gone so far, there might be record numbers out there just to give the finger to COVID. Safe riding, all and see you there.

