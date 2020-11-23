Is South Dakota One Of The “Most Overweight & Obese” States?

2020 has not been a normal year for anyone. For one, if you had the resolution to be healthy and active during 2020, nine times out of ten that didn't happen. Gyms were shut down for an extended period of time, people were hunkering down at home, and eating take-out food was actually easier than going to the grocery store.

Even before COVID-19 became the world's new reality last March, more people than ever were being classified as overweight. It was beginning to be America's "new normal." Just how many Americans are overweight? Our friends over at WalletHub wanted to find out.

Get this: The CDC found that seven out of ten adults in the United States that are over the age of 20 are overweight or obese. That's not even the most shocking statistic in WalletHub's findings. Wall etHub is reporting, "New findings by the Physical Activity Council suggest a need for more aggressive efforts to combat the issue. According to the report, 81.2 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2019." Over 81 million...that just blows my mind, especially for kids!

So where does South Dakota rank in WalletHub's "2020’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America" survey? You would think South Dakota would be near the bottom of this list with all its state parks, national parks, and bike trails.

Based on WalletHub's findings, South Dakota ranks #44. For once, it's great to be this low on a list! These results were based on the type of food and physical activity options each state has to offer.

Not all that surprising, most southern states are considered to be the most overweight and obese.

One key element that's truly critical in controlling weight gain is the amount of sleep you get. Try to be strict about your bedtime because a good night's rest is so important for your day!

