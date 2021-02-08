Is South Dakota One Of The Best States For Millennials?

Could South Dakota be a top 10 state for millennials? The short answer is yes, but why?

I imagine that millennials, people between 23 to 38 years old, would want to be a popular YouTuber living in a California beach house or working for some posh fashion designer in New York City.

As a card-carrying member of Generation X, perhaps I'm being stereotypical of millennials. Is it painfully obvious that I haven't been keeping up with what they want?

In reality, the financial data isn't very rosy for millennials. On average, they have fewer assets and earn less than their parents did. Couple that with high student loan balances and consumer debt, along with a tough job market, many millennials are struggling.

So instead of living in a big city, many are looking for something more secure with a lower cost of living and that is where South Dakota comes in.

The career website Zippa recently ranked the top states for millennials using four categories:

Millennial Unemployment Rate

Average Student Loan Debt

Millennial Home Ownership

Percent Of Millennials Living In Poverty

After the numbers were crunched, South Dakota came in eighth place.

Utah Iowa Wyoming North Dakota Minnesota New Hampshire Idaho South Dakota Nebraska Montana

It appears that the upper Midwest is a popular place for millennials, making up the majority of the top 10.

The worst area of the county is the South East. So much for warm weather as being a benefit.

See the full report here.