Is South Dakota a Good Place for Working Dads?

Over the last few weeks, it has been determined by the scientific, number-crunching, eggheads at WalletHub, that South Dakota is a good state to live in, the best state to find a job in, and that Sioux Falls is a decent place to raise kids, although it is a not-so-hot staycation location.

As we approach what a lot of guys refer to as "the most important holiday of the year!" WalletHub went looking for the Best States for Working Dads and of course, they found them.

This doesn't mean the rest of them are awful, they just aren't the best.

So where did South Dakota land in this particular study? Pretty much right in the middle at number 26.

They took into account the ever-evolving role of fathers in our world. Back in the 1950s and 60s, dads had a wide lead as far as chief breadwinners. They still are in the lead, but that gap has definitely narrowed with almost 70% of married moms working.

During our pandemic, many working dads took on more childcare duties because they just happened to be spending a lot more time with their kids while laboring at home.

But just as it is in almost every situation, quality of life and opportunity affect a father's working conditions too. Some states simply offer a better working environment for dads, than others.

WalletHub considered the usual things like income, childcare costs, whether a state was a good place to work from home (in general), unemployment rates, commute times, and school system quality. But they also examined the quality and care of men's health.

The Top 5 Best States for Working Dads Are:

Massachusetts District of Columbia Minnesota New Jersey Connecticut

The Worst 5 States for Working Dads Are:

West Virginia Mississippi Louisiana New Mexico Nevada

To see the complete report, see WalletHub.

Source: WalletHub