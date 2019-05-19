Is Lawn Mowing Contagious Like Yawning?

If someone yawns its well known that a chain reaction will happen and everyone around the yawn will have the urge to yawn.

If I mow my yard will that start a domino effect of most the neighbors feeling the need to fire up the mower?

There is no science behind this just me looking around the neighborhood and noticing what seems to happen anytime on the street mows their lawn.

Do we see someone mowing their lawn and think: I better mow mine too?

Do we see someone mowing their lawn and think: I don't want the highest green blades on the street I better get after it.

Or is there no thought at all and the smell of a small engine cutting the lawn triggers the trained neighborhood human and we just do it.

Like I said there is no science here. But the next time you see the domino effect of mowing on your street you might wonder the same thing. Is mowing contagious like yawning.