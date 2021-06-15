Is It Legal To Ride A Bicycle On Sioux Falls Sidewalks?

I love to ride my bike around Sioux Falls. We have some of the best bike trail systems anywhere in the U.S. But what if you feel safer riding on the cities sidewalks? Is that even legal?

Sioux Falls Bike Trails-siouxfalls.org

According to siouxfalls.org riding a bicycle on Sioux Falls sidewalks is legal as long as you do it safely.

Get our free mobile app

Rules for Bicyclists in Sioux Falls include:

Always wear a helmet and ensure it fits properly.

Stop at all stop signs. Bicyclists have the same responsibilities when riding in the street as motor vehicles do. Bicyclists must ride with the flow of traffic and obey all traffic laws.

If riding in the street, stay to the right when it is safe to share the lane. Move to the left and take the lane on narrow streets where it is not safe to share the lane with cars.

Remember to signal if turning or stopping.

Always look for traffic first if maneuvering to avoid debris.

If riding on the sidewalk, be courteous to pedestrians, who have the right of way. Stop at all intersections, and cross only at intersections. Ride slowly. Gain eye contact with drivers to ensure they know you are there.

If you are riding at night or during adverse weather conditions, you must have a headlight on the front of your bike and a reflective yellow or red mirror mounted on the rear.

Watch out for your own safety. Wear bright clothing and use lights, reflectors, a bell, and a mirror to see, be seen, and be heard.

Do not approach hostile drivers but report the behavior to the Police Department.

Rules for Drivers relating to bicyclists:

Share the road. Bicyclists have the same rights to the road as motor vehicles do.

It is the law to allow 3 feet between your car and the bicyclist. Give bicyclists space on the road.

When turning right, look right before proceeding.

When turning right, look right before proceeding. Always check the sidewalks as well as the traffic lanes when merging or turning.

Slow down, and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.