Is It Illegal to Wear Earbuds While Driving In South Dakota?

Lately, I have seen quite a few people wearing earbuds while operating a vehicle around Sioux Falls.

Are they listening to music? A podcast? On a phone call, who knows!

But what I did wonder was if it's illegal to be wearing earbuds while driving a vehicle in the state of South Dakota? Is it considered a distraction while driving at all?

Well, as it turns out, at least in our state, it isn't illegal here in South Dakota as there is no law regarding headphone usage while driving but in these states; wearing headphones is considered illegal for drivers according to The News Wheel.

Alaska

California

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Ohio

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington

In some states, it is considered 'illegal with exceptions'.

The exception being that only one earbud is being worn by the driver while taking a phone call; not sure how that could be determined.

However, these are the states that along with South Dakota also don't have any laws regarding headphone usage while driving:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

On the other hand, not being able to hear another car's horn, emergency vehicle's sirens, or any other noise associated while driving can be dangerous.

So if you are one of the people who wear headphones while driving, try to have the volume at a reasonable level and perhaps only one earbud in at a time just in case.

Source: The News Wheel