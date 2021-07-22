Is It Illegal To Ride Your Bike On South Dakota Highways?

Riding a bike is one of the many forms of transportation people use to travel in the Sioux Empire. You see bikes wherever you go whenever you’re out and about in the area.

We already know that riding your bike on sidewalks in Sioux Falls and in South Dakota is perfectly legal. But did you know that riding your bikes on the roads in the City of Sioux Falls and in South Dakota is legal? It's true. I know I was shocked too when I first saw this picture.

I know you're probably thinking what’s so strange and crazy about this particular situation? Well, there was just one minor concern. He was literally riding his bike in the middle of 57th Street during rush hour. Oh, and it was raining. Other than that, there's nothing wrong with cycling on the roads.

Roads are one thing, but what about the highways in South Dakota? Can you legally ride your bikes on the highways in the state? It's dangerous and risky. Therefore, this answer is not too shocking. It's just surprising.

The Bicycle Universe explains that the state of South Dakota currently has no regulations prohibiting bike riders from riding on the interstate. In other words, it appears to be legal. Before you grab your bike and start cruising down the highway, there are rules that bicyclists must follow if they choose to ride on the highways in South Dakota.

The biggest rule for bicyclists to keep in mind while riding on the highway is to avoid racing. The only exception to this rule is if there is an approved bicycle race. Bicycle Universe states, "As long as the race has been approved by local authorities with a test of endurance not considered racing (section 32-20B-7)." Also, if you decide to ride your bike on the highway, always stay close to the shoulder.

As a friendly reminder to drivers on the highway, share those roadways with bicyclists. Both drivers and bicyclists need to stay cautious and always keep their eyes on their surroundings. It is truly important to keep each other as safe as possible while attempting to reach your respective destinations.