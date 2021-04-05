Is It illegal To Fall Asleep In A Cheese Factory In South Dakota?

Did you know that it is indeed illegal to lie down and fall asleep in a cheese factory in South Dakota? This appears to be one of those old laws still on the books in the state.

But think about that. At one time someone thought that cheese factory slumber was enough of a problem that they needed to nip it in the bud by passing legislation to put a stop to it.

Stupidlaws.com lists some other interesting laws still on the books in South Dakota. Here are a few...

No horses are allowed into Fountain Inn unless they are wearing pants.

Movies that show police officers being struck, beaten, or treated in an offensive manner are forbidden.

It is illegal to try to convince a pacifist to renounce his beliefs by threatening to arm-wrestle him.

If three or more Indians are walking down the street together, they can be considered a war party and fired upon.

And in Sioux Falls every hotel room must have twin beds two feet apart and love cannot be made between the beds.

Now there are also some stupid laws still on the books in Iowa and Minnesota too. Check these out.

Iowa:

It is a crime to use a dead person’s handicapped parking sign or license plate

A man with a mustache may never kiss a woman in public.

One-armed piano players must perform for free.

Kisses may last for no more than five minutes.

It is a violation of the law to sell or distribute drugs or narcotics without having first obtained the appropriate Iowa drug tax stamp.

Tanning bed facilities must warn of the risk of getting a sunburn.

Ministers must obtain a permit to carry their liquor across state lines.

Doctors who treat a person with gonorrhea must report this to the local board of health and include the disease’s “probable origin.”

All boxes used to pick hops must be exactly 36 inches long.

Minnesota:

It is illegal to stand around any building without a good reason to be there.

A person may not cross state lines with a duck atop his head.

It is illegal to sleep naked.

All men driving motorcycles must wear shirts.

Citizens may not enter Wisconsin with a chicken on their head.

All bathtubs must not have feet.

Airplanes may not be landed in city parks.