Is It Illegal To Cut In On A Funeral Procession In Sioux Falls?

I was always taught that it was respectful and common courtesy to pull over and wait for a funeral procession to pass. I have noticed in the past that some folks are not as courteous.

But what is the law concerning cutting into a funeral procession if it is driving down the street in Sioux Falls?

The South Dakota legislature addressed that very topic in the 2020 session. The short answer is NO you can not legally cut into a funeral procession. More specifically SD Bill 1077 states that the following provisions apply to any motor vehicle not in a funeral procession when approaching or being approached by a funeral procession:

The operator of a motor vehicle not in a funeral procession may not drive between the vehicles comprising a funeral procession while those vehicles are in motion unless authorized to do so by a law enforcement officer.

The operator of a motor vehicle not in a funeral procession may not pass the vehicles in a funeral procession on any two-lane highway or roadway.

The operator of a motor vehicle not in a funeral procession may pass a funeral procession on the left on any highway having two or more lanes traveling in the same direction as the procession if the passing can be done safely.

If the funeral procession is in the farthest left lane, the operator may pass a procession on the right if the passing can be done safely.

If a funeral procession is proceeding through a red signal as permitted the operator of a motor vehicle not in the funeral procession may not enter the intersection unless the operator can do so without crossing the path of the funeral procession.

A violation of any provision in this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor.