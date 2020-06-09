Is It Illegal In South Dakota to Leave Your Dog In A Hot Car?

Summer weather is here and has been for a couple of weeks now. And with warmer weather, our vehicles when left out in the sun, can become hot inside the cab very quickly.

Soda cans and pressurized items have been known to explode inside of vehicles on mild 70 degree days since the temperature inside was above 120 degrees.

"After an hour, the average in-car temperature is 43 degrees higher than the outdoor temperature. After 90 minutes, this rises to 48 degrees higher. Therefore, when it’s 90 degrees outside, it could reach an incredible 138 degrees in your parked car."- Scotts Fort Collins Auto

This can be especially dangerous for our pets even when it's a quick run into the grocery store if the car is not left with the AC running or the window cracked.

In the state of South Dakota, it is illegal to leave a cat, dog, or other small animal (s) in an unattended parked vehicle in such a manner that would endanger either the health or safety of the animal according to South Dakota > S D C L § 40-1-36.

South Dakota and 15 other states also have laws in place to protect animals that have been left in hot cars. The other 15 states are:

Arizona

California

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Minnesota

North Carolina

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Vermont

West Virginia

Source: Barkpost.com