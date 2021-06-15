Is Downtown Sioux Falls Loft Living for You?

Why Would Downtown Sioux Falls Be A Good Place to Live?

Downtown Sioux Falls has truly become a destination location. Over the years it has turned into a haven for shoppers, food lovers, entertainment seekers, and people just seeking socializing with family and friends.

The Sculpture Walk alone is worth a trip downtown, and that will keep you busy for hours, the Arc of Dreams, the Greenway Amphitheatre, bike trails, dog park, and more.

What Options Are There for Living in the Downtown Area?

If you've thought about downsizing or maybe just starting a career and wondering about downtown Sioux Falls living, the Downtown Loft Tour could help you make up your mind.

What is the Downtown Loft Tour?

It is a self-guided tour of some of the available and occupied downtown lofts. The lofts that people are already living in have rarely been open for the public, so this is a great opportunity to see the decorative and arrangement possibilities.

When is the Downtown Loft Tour?

It is going on this Saturday, June 19, from 11 AM to 4 PM. You will need to purchase tickets for $5 each (cash only and children 12 & under are free) at The Cascade at Falls Park, which is located at 701 North Phillips Avenue.

Anything Else to Know?

When you purchase the tickets, you receive a map of all the participating properties. Something new this year is the Downtown Trolley taking you from place to place for free when you show your tour pass.

For more information see Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., or call 605-338-4009.

Sources: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. and Lloyd Properties