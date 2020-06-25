Is ‘Diners, Drive-ins, & Dives’ Taping Shows In Sioux Falls?

Rumors are flying fast and furious around Sioux Falls today. Guy Fieri, the host and star of the Food Networks hit 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,' was recently spotted taping his show in locations just up I-29. Guy and company were seen in the Fargo-Moorhead area at Nichole's Fine Pastry and Cafe, Blackbird Woodfire restaurant, and other places.

Today there is much speculation that 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives' maybe getting some show footage in Sioux Falls at Looks Marketplace at 69th & Minnesota, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen downtown on North Main Avenue, and Urban Chislic on West 85th.

Looks Marketplace posted the following on their Facebook page:

ATTENTION. All of our kitchens will be temporarily closed from 11 am to 5 pm both June 25 and June 26 for a special event. The Marketplace will remain OPEN during this time. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

While Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen posted this on their Facebook page:

Dear Friends,

We will have adjusted hours this Thursday & Saturday (June 25 & 27). We will ONLY be open for dinner on those days.

Hours will be 6pm-8pm Thursday and 6pm-9pm Saturday.

We apologize for any inconvenience!!

Sincerely,

B&C Crew

Over on Urban Chislics Facebook page, they posted:

Urban Chislic will be closed to the public for a Private Event Wednesday, Friday and Monday. On Wednesday June 24th we will reopen to the public at 4PM

On Friday June 26th we will reopen at 3PM

Lastly, on Monday June 29th we will reopen at 2PM.

Thank you for your consideration.

Some of the Facebook comments included:

Tim Fagerness: “Could it be the Mayor of FlavorTown, USA?

Colin Farritor: “Rumors a special someone is stopping by...”

And a favorite quote from my friend Karla Brown: “This is Huge!”

It's also being whispered in the wind that Feiri may be making a stop at an eatery in Dell Rapids. New South Dakota Slogan...”'DINERS, DRIVE-INS, AND DIVES...WE'RE ON IT!”