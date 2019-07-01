Is Casino Gambling Coming To Nebraska?

For good or bad South Dakota has had legalized gambling for many years. There are many types of casinos and gaming in South Dakota. You can find casinos in bars with electronic games like Keno, Blackjack, Slot Machines, etc.

You have Indian tribe owned casinos across the state that offer just about every type of gaming you'll find in Las Vegas. And of course there is the city of Deadwood in western South Dakota which is our own mini-Vegas.

Now our Nebraska neighbors are going to have the chance to decide if they want to legalize casino gambling in their state.

KSFY TV is reporting that supporters of legalized casinos have launched a petition drive to place the issue on the 2020 ballot with financial backing from the economic development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 25 states allow casino gambling with games such as slot machines, craps and roulette wheels. That includes Nebraska's neighbors of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and South Dakota. Iowa casinos, in particular, cater to Nebraska residents looking to gamble.