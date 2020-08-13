Iowa Woman Saved From Buffalo Attack When Pants Came Off

Apparently, you can't say it enough, “Don't Try To Pet Wild South Dakota Buffalo”! With thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts in the state for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, it was bound to happen. A woman visiting the Custer State Park area almost got killed when trying to walk up to a buffalo.

According to the Custer County Chronicle, the Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley reported that a woman had to be transported by Black Hills Life Flight after she was rushed by a buffalo.

The victim was a 54-year-old Iowa female who eyewitnesses say got off the motorcycle which she was a passenger on and tried walking up to a buffalo calf. While she was doing that an adult buffalo “charged her catching her belt and jeans on its horn and running off with her being tossed around on its head. She was apparently saved when her pants came off and she fell to the ground unconscious. He says at that point the attacking animal ran off along with the rest of the herd.” *WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO*

A buffalo herd roams freely in Custer State Park. Thousands of people encounter them every year while visiting this beautiful wilderness. There are signs all over that warn of the dangers of getting to close to the big shaggies. Yet some people think they can walk up to them or even get a selfie with one. That is not smart.

Bison or Buffalo are not just big fluffy cows. They can weight as much as 2000 pounds and are actually very agile reaching speeds of up to 35 miles an hour. And they can get angry fast. You should never leave your vehicle to try and have a wild animal encounter. That can end very badly for you.