Iowa Tyson Foods Fires 7 For Betting On Employees Getting COVID

On Wednesday the Iowa Health Department reported 260,227 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa.

It also came out that Tyson Foods had fired seven of its managers at its Waterloo processing plant for betting how many of their employees would get COVID-19.

After allegations of the wagering Tyson Foods conducted an investigation and on Wednesday released the following statement:

“We value our people and expect everyone on the team, especially our leaders, to operate with integrity and care in everything we do,” said Tyson Foods President & CEO Dean Banks. “The behaviors exhibited by these individuals do not represent the Tyson core values, which is why we took immediate and appropriate action to get to the truth. Now that the investigation has concluded, we are taking action based on the findings.”

Upon learning of the allegations, Banks and others immediately traveled to Waterloo last month and again today to meet with Waterloo plant team members and community leaders to reinforce Tyson’s commitment to them and the community, including through:

Opening more communication channels to hear team member voices

Creating a working group of local community leaders to strengthen collaboration

Reinforcing the importance of Tyson Foods’ core values and team behaviors.

“The commitment and passion that our team members exhibit every day is core to who we are at Tyson. We were very upset to learn of the behaviors found in the allegations, as we expect our leaders to treat all team members with the highest levels of respect and integrity,” said Banks. “That’s why we have asked former Attorney General Eric Holder and his team to partner with Tyson to help us as we continue to look for ways to enhance a trusting and respectful workplace.”